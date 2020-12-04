Chrishell Stause and SA dancer Keo Motsepe share pictures of their new romance

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause is off the market and has found love again with South African dancer Keo Motsepe. The pair met on the set of “Dancing With the Stars“ season 29, when Stause was a contestant. On the show, Stause was paired with professional dancing partner, Gleb Savchenko and was the seventh contestant to be voted off the dancing competition. While Motsepe danced with film and television actress, Anne Heche who were voted off third. Stause’s divorce from her husband, “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley was openly broadcast on “Selling Sunset“ as it unfolded while Stause was filming in November 2019.

Now, a year later, it seems like the new love birds are ready to let the world know that they are together.

31-year-old Motsepe shared a picture on his Instagram page of him kissing 39-year old Stause on the cheek.

He added a heart emoji to the caption.

Stause also took to her Instagram where she posted another picture of Motsepe kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned the picture: “The internet has absolutely zero chill 🤣😆 So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here. 😅🥰“.

While most of their fans and celebrities congratulated them, some also warned Mosepe against breaking Stause’s heart.

Dancer, Sharna Burgess said: “I’m obsessed 😍😍😍💗💗💗 congratulations you two, I love everything about this“.

Magazine editor and author, Kat Williams said: “I think I can speak for the entire world when I say WE ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU 😍😍😍“.

Kathi_sth said: “I am so happy for you!! Seeing you sad on selling sunsets broke my heart. So glad to see you’ve found someone that treats you right and brings joy and happiness into your life! 💖💖💖“.

While Molly Donnellan said: “@keo_motsepe treat our queen right!!!! I’m sure you’ve seen J*stin H*rtleys comment section👁👄👁that’s not a threat tho😙“.