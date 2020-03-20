Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Organisers of the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony have cancelled the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual awards show was scheduled to take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in California over three nights in June - but organisers have decided to scrap its original plan because of the ongoing health crisis.

Terry O'Reilly, the chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, explained: "Given our concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June.

"As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time."

Despite this, Brent Stanton, the executive director of the Daytime Emmys, revealed that judging will continue as planned and the organisers "look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring".