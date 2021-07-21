Demi Lovato's 'burst of confidence' after filming first-ever sex scene

Demi Lovato felt a “burst of confidence” after filming their first-ever sex scene for the upcoming NBC comedy series “Hungry” left them feeling "sexy". The 28-year-old singer filmed the intimate scene for their role in the upcoming NBC comedy series “Hungry”, and was left feeling “sexy” after the scene was over, despite initially having anxiety about filming.

In a post on Instagram, they wrote: "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. “Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. “I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) Demi has previously spoken about their battle with body image and self-confidence, especially in relation to gender after they came out as non-binary in May. They said in June this year: "I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth.

“I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with. “I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."