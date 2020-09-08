Derek Hough replaces Len Goodman on 'Dancing with the Stars' judging panel

The new season of the long-running programme will also see Tyra Banks replace Tom Bergeron as the host.

And the 46-year-old beauty recently teased what fans should expect from the upcoming series.

Looking forward to her new role, she said: "I think it's important to continue to make sure that younger people are watching the show with their older family members, that co-viewing, of bringing everybody together."

Tyra is also keen to bring some of her own ideas to fruition during the new series.

However, the model has insisted she won't be taking a "sledgehammer" to the “Dancing with the Stars” format.

Speaking about her own ambitions for the show, Tyra explained: "I have some ideas on having a little popular dance mixed [in], we have some ideas, we'll be testing that and seeing how people are feeling that.

"And there's some other things I'm not supposed to share, but, trying to turn it up a notch!

"But not too much, because the show is a hit. I'm not coming here with a sledgehammer ... that'd be dumb. So just adding some sprinkle pixie dust to it."