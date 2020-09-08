Derek Hough replaces Len Goodman on 'Dancing with the Stars' judging panel
“Dancing with the Stars” veteran Derek Hough is set to replace Len Goodman on the show.
The 35-year-old TV star is set to replace Len - who is poised to remain in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic - as a judge during the upcoming season of the show.
Speaking about his return to the series, Derek shared: "This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me.
"Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."
Cats out of the bag:) Looking forward to being Back in the Ballroom. This show has and will always be incredibly special to me. This show has gifted me with so many memories and priceless experiences. Amazing relationships, growth, triumphs, failures, struggles, fears, celebrations, fun and just pure entertainment. I look forward to returning as a judge. I hope to be fair, fun, encouraging, honest, helpful, compassionate and I look forward to watching these amazing journeys unfold. See you soon. And good luck to all the competitors this season. Work Hard! Have Fun!
Len, 76, will still be a part of the show, but he'll be sharing his dancing expertise remotely.
The new season of the long-running programme will also see Tyra Banks replace Tom Bergeron as the host.
And the 46-year-old beauty recently teased what fans should expect from the upcoming series.
Looking forward to her new role, she said: "I think it's important to continue to make sure that younger people are watching the show with their older family members, that co-viewing, of bringing everybody together."
Tyra is also keen to bring some of her own ideas to fruition during the new series.
However, the model has insisted she won't be taking a "sledgehammer" to the “Dancing with the Stars” format.
Speaking about her own ambitions for the show, Tyra explained: "I have some ideas on having a little popular dance mixed [in], we have some ideas, we'll be testing that and seeing how people are feeling that.
"And there's some other things I'm not supposed to share, but, trying to turn it up a notch!
"But not too much, because the show is a hit. I'm not coming here with a sledgehammer ... that'd be dumb. So just adding some sprinkle pixie dust to it."