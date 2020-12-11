Disney teams up with Pan-African directors to create 'Iwájú'

Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS) is teaming up with the Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali to create an all-new original series called “Iwájú,” which will debut on Disney+ in 2022.

WDAS Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, made the announcement, citing Kugali founders Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim’s dream to bring African stories—created by African artists—to the world through comics and animation.

Kugali is an entertainment company that focuses on telling stories inspired by African culture using comic books, art and augmented reality.

These are stories that respect the history, embrace the present and imagine the future of Africa.

The long-form series, steeped in science fiction, is set in Lagos, Nigeria, exploring deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo.