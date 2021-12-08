Dwayne Johnson dominates 2021 E! People's Choice Awards

Dwayne Johnson dominated the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night. The 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor had already been chosen as the recipient of the People's Champion Award, in recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurial endeavours, as well as the former WWE star's commitment to supporting children and families in need through various charitable initiatives.

And being the 'People's Champion' that he is, the 'Red Notice' star insisted the "original people's champion" was the late boxing icon Muhammad Ali, and Make-A-Wish recipient Shushana, who he handed the title over to. Dwayne said: "For those who may know or for those who may not know, the original people's champion was the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali. "I first met Muhammad when I was a little boy and he was so cool to me. He was so kind and he was so funny. He was always wonderful to me."

Recalling a conversation with Muhammad's wife, Dwayne continued: "She said, 'He told me to tell you you are the people's champion, you have earned it, you take that title.' "Years later to be standing here with you guys, you voted me the People's Champion, the irony is not lost on me because I realise that what it means to be the People's Champion is so much bigger than me. You treat people good, you treat people kind. You take care of people. You're inclusive of people, all people, all colours, it doesn't matter.

"The last time I saw Muhammed, we were at a Make-A-Wish event and we were both granting wishes. His last words to me were, 'You keep rumbling.'" The movie star then surprised People's Choice's Make-A-Wish recipient Shushana by bringing her out on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Dwayne said: "Being here tonight with us and with you guys, this is her wish. "She has no idea what I'm doing. "This is a total surprise. I met her earlier. I told her how proud I was of her story.

"She is a fighter, she has inspired her family and friends. I want to tell you just how much you've inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here. I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People's Champion — so this is for you." Shushana said: "First, thank you for this. I didn't expect this at all. But, I mean, thank you to Make-A-Wish in general. "I just never expected that something this good could happen. This is crazy. I never thought that it could end up in this, survive something."

For his starring role as Frank Wolff / Francisco Lopez de Heredia in the Disney flick 'Jungle Cruise' Dwayne was also crowned The Male Movie Star and The Comedy Movie Star of 2021. And he dedicated the latter accolade to his co-star Emily Blunt. Scarlett Johansson was another top winner in the movie categories, with ’Black Widow' - in which she stars as the titular MCU spy - being named The Movie of 2021, while the 37-year-old star was also crowned The Female Movie Star of 2021.

Marvel had another big win with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' taking home The Action Movie of 2021 honour, and lead star Simi Liu, 32, nabbing The Action Movie Star of 2021.

Prior to the ceremony, it was revealed that Halle Berry would be crowned the People's Icon, Christina Aguilera was named People's Music Icon and Kim Kardashian Wast scooped the Fashion Icon prize. As for TV, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' landed The Reality Show of 2021, and Khloe Kardashian beat her sister Kim Kardashian West to take The Reality Star of 2021 crown. 'Grey's Anatomy' was named best Drama Show of 2021, while the show's star Ellen Pompeo nabbed The Female TV Star of 2021.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' was named The Daytime Talk Show of 2021, The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021 title went to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and Selena Gomez was named The Comedy TV Star of 2021 for 'Only Murders in the Building'. BTS were the reigning music winners. After landing four awards last year, the K-Pop septet were named The Group of 2021 for the second year in a row, while mega-hit 'Butter' won The Song of 2021, and The Music Video of 2021 prizes.

'Saturday Night Live' star Kenan Thompson hosted proceedings. An abridged list of the winners is: People's Champion Award of 2021

Dwayne Johnson People's Icon of 2021 Halle Berry

People's Music Icon of 2021 Christina Aguilera Fashion Icon Award of 2021

Kim Kardashian West The Movie of 2021 'Black Widow'

The Comedy Movie of 2021 'Free Guy' The Action Movie of 2021

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' The Drama Movie of 2021 'Cruella'

The Family Movie of 2021 'Luca' The Male Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson ('Jungle Cruise') The Female Movie Star of 2021 Scarlett Johansson ('Black Widow')

The Drama Movie Star of 2021 Kevin Hart ('Fatherhood') The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson ('Jungle Cruise') The Action Movie Star of 2021 Simi Liu ('Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings')

The Show of 2021 'Loki' The Drama Show of 2021

'Grey's Anatomy' The Comedy Show of 2021 'Never Have I Ever'

The Reality Show of 2021 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' The Competition Show of 2021

'The Voice' The Male TV Star of 2021 Tom Hiddleston ('Loki')

The Female TV Star of 2021 Ellen Pompeo ('Grey's Anatomy') The Drama TV Star of 2021

Chase Stokes ('Outer Banks') The Comedy TV Star of 2021 Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building')

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' The Competition Contestant of 2021 JoJo Siwa ('Dancing With the Stars')

The Reality Star of 2021 Khloé Kardashian ('Keeping Up with the Kardashians') The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

'Squid Game' The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021 'Lucifer'

The Male Artist of 2021 Lil Nas X The Female Artist of 2021

Adele The Group of 2021 BTS

The Song of 2021 'Butter' (BTS) The Album of 2021

'Sour' (Olivia Rodrigo) The Country Artist of 2021 Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2021 Bad Bunny The New Artist of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo The Music Video of 2021 'Butter' (BTS)