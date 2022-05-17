Edie Falco to play Pete Davidson's mum in ‘Bupkis’

“SNL” comic Pete Davidson attended the 2022 NBC Upfronts on Monday, where he announced that Edie, 58, will portray Amy Davidson in the upcoming Peacock series based on “The King of Staten Island” star's life.

He began: “I’ve done a lot of projects that reference my life because that’s kind of all I can do.”

The stand-up then quipped: “One of the things that sucks about that, though, is my family members, they often get to play themselves because of, you know, the low-budget situation. So, my mom is starting to think of herself as a real actress.”

Right before Edie came out on stage, he continued: “And that’s why it makes me extremely happy to get to introduce the woman who will be playing my mom — Edie Falco.”