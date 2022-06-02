‘Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen’ billed to air on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

BBC Lifestyle has put together a wonderful slate of content in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from June 4 to 6. To mark the historic milestone, the channel will air five royal shows, which include “Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen”, airing on June 4 at 5pm, and features never before seen home footage of The Queen filmed by the Royal Family.

Story continues below Advertisement

Produced by BBC Studios, the 75-minute special will reveal unseen home movies of The Queen as a young girl and telling the real story of her life as a Princess – through her own eyes and in her own words from across her 70-year reign. Princess Margaret, King George VI and a young Princess Elizabeth taken in 1947. Picture: Supplied. It encapsulates The Queen’s upbringing and reveals the warmth of her relationship with her parents. It also captures the first extended visit of Prince Philip to Balmoral in 1946 with a beaming Princess Elizabeth showing off her engagement ring for the camera. It also shows Princess Elizabeth as a young mother, with The King and Queen as fond grandparents to Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Queen Elizabeth in South Africa in1947. Picture: Supplied. Thereafter, BBC’s “Platinum Party at the Palace” will be broadcast live at 8.30pm and will feature global artists like Diana Ross, Queen & Adam Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Craig David and Alicia Keys, all performing their biggest hits in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty’s unprecedented anniversary. Stars from the stage, screen, and sporting world are set to appear, including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds, and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John. Ross closes the two and a half hour show with her first UK live performance in fifteen years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Other specials include: “The Queen at War” on June 4 at 8pm. This is a fascinating exploration of how Queen Elizabeth II’s experiences during the Second World War transformed a teenage princess into Britain’s longest reigning monarch. “Princess Margaret: The Rebel Royal” on June 5 at 5pm. This is a compelling two-part documentary profiles Princess Margaret, whose life and loves reflected the social and sexual revolution that transformed Britain during the 20th Century. “The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II” on June 5 at 7.05pm looks at the coronation of Elizabeth II, which was an enormous logistical operation and an event of huge cultural significance.

Story continues below Advertisement

This fascinating documentary reveals the behind the scenes story of the momentous occasion, drawing on hitherto unseen archives and made with the co-operation of Buckingham Palace. Below is the upcoming line-up on BBC World News: Day 1: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: BBC News Special at 7pm

Story continues below Advertisement

An hour long special by presenter Katty Kay will include interviews with royal watchers, people partaking in the events, and members of the public. Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee at 10pm The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of lighting beacons to celebrate Royal Weddings, Coronations and Jubilees. The channel will be broadcasting the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons, where thousands of candles will be lit by charities and community groups across the UK.

Day 2: Platinum Jubilee: A Service of Thanksgiving on June 3 at 11am A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. BBC will be broadcasting outside of Saint Paul’s in the morning, moving back to Buckingham Palace in the afternoon. Day 3: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: BBC News Special on June 4 at 6pm

An hour long special presented by Katty Kay, looks back at the Saint Paul’s Cathedral Service of Thanksgiving earlier in the day. Day 4: The Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5 The focus of the final day of celebrations is on The Big Jubilee Lunch. Over ten million people in the UK are expected to join the celebrations, with events including world record attempts for the longest street party.

The occasion will be marked internationally, too, with over 600 lunches planned throughout the Commonwealth and beyond – from South Africa to Canada. As part of the events, BBC World News will bring viewers live coverage from street parties around the UK. This special coverage will be presented by Annita McVeigh and Martine Croxall.