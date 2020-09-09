Ellen DeGeneres will discuss show's scandal when series returns this month

Ellen DeGeneres has seemingly promised viewers she will be discussing her show's recent scandal when the daytime programme returns later this month. The 62-year-old daytime talk show host will be back on air for her 18th season on September 21, and she seemed to promise viewers she would be addressing the elephant in the room regarding reports of the programme's toxic workplace culture. She said in a statement: "I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it." The show was originally expected to be back on September 8, but it has been slightly delayed and will return later this month without a studio audience. Tiffany Haddish will join Ellen for the season premiere, with Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington set to appear over the first few episodes.

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom will also chat to her during the new series, and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss will guest host some episodes in autumn.

TV star Ellen recently revealed her plans to address recent developments, which saw three producers "part ways" with her programme.

Asked how the show will look following the recent changes, she insisted: "I will be talking to my fans."

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, recently left the long-running series, which has been hit with claims of a "toxic" work environment.

Ellen reportedly also addressed more than 200 members of staff on a video conference call and told them she was "not perfect".

She is said to have conceded that in an effort to run the series as a "well-oiled machine", the show's bosses were not always as sensitive as they should have been.

Ellen also sent a letter of apology to staff after the allegations emerged.

She wrote: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."