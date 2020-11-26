Emilia Clarke improvised epic 'Game of Thrones' speech in Valyrian

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke spent just 10 minutes translating an epic speech into the fictional language of Valyrian.

The 34-year-old actress - who played Daenerys Targaryen in all eight series of the HBO fantasy epic - threw herself into the role and was even able to write her own Valyrian monologue in which her character ordered the executive of one of three Meereenese noblemen suspected of conspiring against her.

Discussing the speech - which was in English for the original script - in an outtake for James Hibberd's book 'Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon', director Jeremy Podeswa said: "There’s usually a lot of preparation for that sort of thing and so much consideration that goes into it and she had quite a big monologue before she sets the guy on fire.

“I went over to Emilia and I was like, ‘I know this is a really big ask, but do you think you could figure out a way to do this in Valyrian?’ She said, ‘Yeah, sure, I think I can do this.’

"And I’m all, 'Really?' Then she went off and cobbled together things that [Daenerys] had said in the past that made sense. She came back in 10 minutes and had this whole monologue down."