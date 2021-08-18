Eminem joins cast of 50 Cent's new drama 'BMF'

Eminem joins the cast of 50 Cent's upcoming new Starz drama “BMF”. The “Lose Yourself” rapper will play FBI informant Rick Wershe - also known as White Boy Rick - in the Starz series “BMF” (Black Mafia Family), which follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory.

In a statement, 50 Cent said: "I'm honoured and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show 'BMF'. "We couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem." The show marks a rare acting project for Slim Shady, who hasn't taking on any major roles since his big screen debut in the semi-autobiographical 2002 movie “8 Mile”.

“BMF” followers one of the most powerful and influential criminal empires from 1980s Detroit. Eminem's character started as an informant as a teenager and later got sent to prison for selling drugs before being released decades later in 2020.

He'll have to be de-aged for the role, and Fiddy has revealed he's used the same technolgy used in Martin Scorsese's film 'The Irishman', which starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and made the actors look more youthful. He tweeted: "I directed BMF EPISODE 7 it is amazing. "I used the same digital de aging special effects they used in The Irishman. To take @eminem back to his teenage years. Green light Gang. (sic)"