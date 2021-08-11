Emmy Awards downsized due to Covid-19 concerns

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on September 19, one week after the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12 but ceremonies for both have been scaled back, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Emmys - which are set to be hosted by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer - will now take place outdoors and tickets have been limited.

A statement on the Emmys website explained: "We are excited to be welcoming live audiences back to the Emmys this year. “However, following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on September 19.

"Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards. "We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets prior to filling out the RSVP form.

“The Television Academy will reach out to any nominated teams who have already responded requesting more than four tickets." The decision to grant only four tickets to each production will mean that some nominees from shows including “The Crown”, “The Mandalorian”, “WandaVision”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Saturday Night Live” and “Ted Lasso”, which all have 20 or more nominations, will miss out. To protect against the Covid-19 Delta Variant, the Emmys ceremonies will be held outside.

The statement continued: "In addition, the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. “This will provide an opportunity to use an 'indoor/outdoor' setting and more socially-distanced audience seating. "The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance.