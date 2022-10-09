‘Evolve’ blends nature, science and tech like never before’

Curiosity Channel has lined up an exciting and very futuristic wildlife meets science and technology series. “Evolve”, as its name suggests, looks at ways humans can use wildlife positively to further science research, and possibly solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

Story continues below Advertisement

From revolutionising healthcare to transforming transportation, biologist Patrick Aryee joins forces with explorers, inventors, and scientists for exclusive access to some ground-breaking, wild-inspired technologies on the cusp of innovation. “’Evolve’ is us telling the story of biomimicry, and trying to look towards mother nature to figure out what inventions could end up saving us and preserving the current conditions on Earth to make it more favourable for us to live in,” explained Aryee. The six episode series are broken up into different categories.

"The one is ‘cure’ so we look at different technologies that are being developed to help protect us in terms of medically, we look at shark skin technology which could be used very soon in a hospital to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria and antibiotic resistant bacteria. “We also have an episode title ‘explore’ which looks at how we are going to explore and better, not only our planet but different planets and eventually travel beyond this solar system,” he said. Patrick Aryee He said the separation of categories within the series makes each episode feel fresh.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It doesn’t feel like you’ve seen the content before. That’s the biggest draw. You going to feel like you have a new story and a new experience within the same category of biomimicry. I think many people are going to really enjoy it.” As for what sets it apart from other shows, he said: “When you look at the demographics of the people on screen, I think that having a black wildlife TV presenter who is of African decent - my heritage is from Ghana - I think that is going to speak volumes to the audience. “We also have a mix of older and younger people who contributed to the show. Even not going into the fascinating science, just the people you will see on screen is so refreshing to see.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s a full different range of people, and it is not just men, we have some very powerful, talented women too, and that’s what makes it stand out as well as all the other elements.” On how he got into the industry, Aryee shared that he blamed his career on a “early-life crisis”. “I’ve always been a fan of sci-fi and science in itself, but in terms of becoming a wildlife filmmaker, I attribute that to having an early life crisis, as I like to call it. I was 21, just about to finish university and I realised I didn’t enjoy working in the lab.

He said he really enjoyed the theory of learning how DNA works, and how the different molecules and processes allow the human body and life in general to exist and survive all the different biological and environmental challenges, but didn’t see himself working in a lab all day. "It’s funny because now there is a movement for people to do what they love and enjoy, so in many ways it was kind of advanced thinking, which I didn’t realise at the time. I loved being in front to the camera, “I loved performing. I’ve always had a passion for the arts, and did it in my space time alongside the academics.