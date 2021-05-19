‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ set to premiere next month

E! delves into the origin story of one of the most intriguing and polarising subsects of the entertainment landscape as its new series “For Real: The Story of Reality TV” premieres next month.

Hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, the seven-part limited event series explores different themes including celeb-reality, dating, competition and extreme makeover series, among others, and shares shocking revelations from those industry executives, producers and journalists who helped catapult reality programming into the pop culture zeitgeist.

Featuring untold stories and “never-before-seen” footage, Cohen reminisces with some of the biggest stars to examine the evolution and decades-long cultural impact of unscripted television.

Cohen navigates reality’s storied past as he dishes with the Kardashian/Jenner family ahead of their final season of the global phenomenon Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

He celebrates all that black women have brought to the genre with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young.

And reveals secrets from “The Bachelor” with Jason and Molly Mesnick, and brings together cast members of the first season of “The Real World” for a long-awaited and tearful reunion after 20 years.

Cohen is set to host a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion special, which will air after the final season wraps and will cover all 20 seasons.

The E! reality show is set to come to an end when its current season wraps later this year, but fans won’t have long to wait until they can see more from the famous family, as Cohen is set to sit down with the Kardashian/Jenner clan for a TV special which will look back on all 20 seasons of the hit show.

In an announcement video posted on Twitter in April, Cohen said: “We’re doing a ’Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion covering all 20 seasons!”

“For Real: The Story of Reality TV” premieres on 13 June 2021 at 21:00 on E! (DStv Channel 124)