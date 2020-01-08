Victor Cruz will co-host "Pop of the Morning" on E! Picture: Rob Kim

Former football star, Victor Cruz has joined the E! News family. The network on Wednesday that the Cruz will co-host "Pop of the Morning" alongside Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, who also recently joined the E!



"I'm getting ready to embark on a new journey with E! Entertainment on a show called ‘Pop of the Morning’ every single weekday. I'm excited for this new journey in life. I'm excited for you guys to see me in a different way. So just tune in with me," said Cruz.



Aside from entertainment, Cruz also devotes his time to numerous causes and is an active philanthropist. He launched the Victor Cruz Foundation in 2014, which encourages children to become physically active, focuses on college readiness, financial literacy, and STEM programming.

In 2016, in partnership with the "Boys and Girls Club of America", his foundation launched and implemented the "Science in Sports" program. This curriculum provides students with a hands-on approach to STEM curriculum while simultaneously teaching them the science behind football as it relates to the NFL.

Fans of the show will be treated to the three hosts, bringing them the biggest pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories in a fun, lighthearted and engaging way. The conversation continues on "Pop of the Morning" with an unfiltered, more in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked about news stories of the day.

“After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We’re excited to introduce you to that team,” said Tammy Filler, Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief, E! News.