'Four Weddings and a Funeral' is deliciously funny









The cast members of "Four Weddings and a Funeral". Picture: Supplied A few minutes into the first episode of "Four Weddings and a Funeral", I was hooked. In fact, I quickly paused the episode to call some close friends to tell them about it, too. Let’s just say, the penned scenarios were so relatable and deliciously funny, I knew they would revel in it as well. That said, don’t watch it with the expectations of it being a spinoff of the movie. It’s not. Of course, the story does take place in London and it does revolve around a close-knit group of friends, and their respective troubled and complicated relationships. Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel) is in love with Ted (Tommy Dewey), a New York-based politician running for senator. Although he is married, he dangles a promise to leave his wife to ensure Maya doesn’t walk away. Of course, while all her friends know the truth, the doe-eyed and trusting bombshell clings to the hope that her happily-ever-after is a mere divorce away. Meanwhile, her best friend Ainsley Howard (Rebecca Rittenhouse) is having a big 30th bash and insists on Maya’s attendance. Ainsley is also keen to introduce Maya to her new guy.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect as a few days in London is just what Maya needs. Shortly after arriving at Heathrow Airport, a baggage faux pas sees her cross paths with Kash (Nikesh Patel).

While flippant with him, at first, even though Kash was only assisting at the behest of his father, who works at the airport, Maya warms up to him. At one point, she asked him: “Have you ever had the feeling you’ve gone down the wrong path? Like, somewhere along the line, you’ve made a bad choice and now it’s too late to go back?”

He responded: “I feel like that literally every day.”

Kash is an investment banker and a closet thespian. Acting has been a childhood passion but it wasn’t a career choice his family would have been happy with. And so he suppressed his love for acting and pursued a more sensible calling.

Although there is an unmistakable connection between the two, they part ways only to reconnect at Ainsley’s party - Ainsley introduces Kash as her boyfriend. Things become awkward fast, more so, after Maya filled her best friend in on her random airport encounter, describing the guy she met as a “Ryan Gosling dipped in caramel”.

The other friends in the group include Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), an investment banker and the one who introduced Ainsley and Kash, and Duffy (John Reynolds), a Latin teacher and aspiring author. Craig is in a relationship with Zara (Sophia La Porta), who has a few trust and jealousy issues. It also comes to light that he has a kid he never knew about.

Duffy is madly in love with Maya but he hasn’t been able to find the right time to tell her in all the years he’s known her.

Of course, that doesn’t stop him from practising, with very hilarious results.

Don’t even get me started on his lines, one of which was: “We’re both allergic to the same tree nuts. And I’ve been in love with you for a long time.”

Eventually, Craig manages to convince him to move on. This is post-the wedding disaster, where Kash decided he wasn’t ready to marry Ainsley.

Amid the drama, Maya realises Ted is not right for her. Especially after he was involved in a cheating scandal with someone else.

One of my absolute favourite characters in the show is Zoe Boyle as Gemma. She is Ainsley’s neighbour. A wealthy housewife, she is envious of Maya’s friendship with Ainsley and constantly tries to upstage her.

Four Weddings and a Funeral provides the perfect escapism with a phenomenally talented cast. Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton have penned a witty, heartfelt and terribly addictive slice-of-life series.

Every episode leaves you feeling stupidly happy!

*"Four Weddings and a Funeral" airs on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Friday at 9pm.