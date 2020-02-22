The cast of ‘Friends’ have confirmed the show is getting a reunion.
Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry - who made up five of the six main characters, with the sixth being played by Matt LeBlanc - have all taken to social media to share a picture of the cast, confirming the popular sitcom is getting a long-awaited reunion, 16 years after the final episode aired in 2004.
Each star also posted the same caption, which simply stated “it’s happening” and tagged their co-stars, and HBO Max.
As of the time of writing, it’s not yet known what the reunion will consist of, but the inclusion of the HBO Max Instagram account suggests it will be airing on the upcoming streaming service, which is due to be launched in May this year.