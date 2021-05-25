'Friends: The Reunion' set to air on M-Net

After much speculation whether or not “Friends: The Reunion” will make its way to Mzansi, we finally have an answer.

MultiChoice announced that the show will premiere on M-Net on Sunday, May 30 at 8pm and will be available on Showmax from Monday, May 31, just a few days after the US.

The original series followed the close-knit group of friends living in New York City. In its prime, the show was one of the highest-rated shows on TV during its 10-season run.

Now A-list actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original sound stage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the award-winning show.

The official trailer shows the cast getting back together on the original “Friends” studio, testing their trivia knowledge of the show, revisiting key sets, re-reading their lines, and joining James Corden for a joint sit-down interview in front of a live audience.

This time around, the special features special guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

HBO Max said: “Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series.

“The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters”.