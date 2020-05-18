'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' to debut with special SA episode

Michelin Star chef, Gordon Ramsay will serve up South African viewers a culinary adventure in season two of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted". Starting of the series in August is a special South African episode, which is guaranteed to wet your taste buds. Ramsay continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration. Then he turns up the heat and feasts his way through Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India, Tasmania, and Guyana. “We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history. We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us,” says Ramsay.

In the SA episode Ramsay gets up close with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos in the dramatic wilderness of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, as he learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and masters using a local “braai.” He leaps from a helicopter into the raging Indian Ocean, harvests mussels on treacherous rocks and immerses himself in the local township culture, all before cooking with beloved local chef Zola Nene for a revered Zulu chief.

This season Ramsay journeys deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling 3-metre waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the back country to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world.

From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, Ramsay risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs and learns about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region.

Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Evert van der Veer, VP, Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa said the show is a firm favourite and they are thrilled that the new season starts off in SA.

“Chef Zola brings her delightful charm and unique expertise to the table, guiding Ramsay on how to pull off the perfect chakalaka among other distinctly and deliciously local dishes”, said van der Veer.

*"Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" season two starts on August 26 on National Geographic at 9pm.