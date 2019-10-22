'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' to air on BBC Lifestyle









"Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" to air on BBC Lifestyle. Picture: Supplied A documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air on BBC Lifestyle on Thursday, October 24. The documentary is presented by ITV News at Ten anchor, Tom Bradby's. Following their Royal tour to South Africa, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" features exclusive and intimate access to the couple. "This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life," said Bradby. When Harry and Meghan took their child, Archie on their tour, Bradby was with them throughout.

In the documentary, Bradby speaks to them about the causes and issues they care most about and explores some of the pressures and challenges they face living as a young family in the glare of the world’s media.

The documentary provides an insight into how they see their roles as modern royals on the international stage and how they balance their public duties with private family life.

During one of the interviews, Meghan also revealed she had been "struggling" behind the scenes.

Meghan was asked about the effect the scrutiny has had on her "physical and mental health", to which she replied: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know...

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well...

"Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm ok. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

She said the glare of the intense spotlight, and the incessant and often negative press coverage, had made things harder at a time when she was already “really vulnerable”.

* Catch Harry & Meghan: An African Journey on BBC Lifestyle on October 24 at 8pm.