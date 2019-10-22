A documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air on BBC Lifestyle on Thursday, October 24.
The documentary is presented by ITV News at Ten anchor, Tom Bradby's.
Following their Royal tour to South Africa, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" features exclusive and intimate access to the couple.
"This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life," said Bradby.
When Harry and Meghan took their child, Archie on their tour, Bradby was with them throughout.