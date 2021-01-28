HBO considering 'Game of Thrones' animated series

HBO Max bosses are reportedly talking to writers about a potential “Game of Thrones” animated series. HBO Max executives are reportedly in talks with writers for an adult-leaning drama series, which would be similar in tone to the original fantasy saga, though no deals have yet been made. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter development executives at the network are working directly with creator George R.R. Martin to build on the world he created with a number of potential projects, in order to boost the content offered by their streaming service HBO Max. Parent company WarnerMedia are said to be hoping to build on the popularity of shows and movies they already have the rights to with projects such as “Game of Thrones” spin-offs, the rumoured “Harry Potter” series, and upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That”. An agent noted: "In the face of massively expanding verticals, people have to make choices about what services they want based on what they can provide them. [HBO Max] is going to look in their library and they’re going to exploit everything they can."

News of the potential “Game of Thrones” animation comes after it was announced another spin-off is in the works.

“Tales of Dunk and Egg” is a prequel to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire” – the books the fantasy drama series was adapted from - and would be based on the three fantasy novellas by the saga’s author.

The one-hour show would follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V. Targaryen, over 90 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.

HBO have also commissioned “House of the Dragon”, which will debut in 2022 and document the lead up to the Dance of Dragons Targaryen civil war, several hundred years before the events depicted in “Game of Thrones”.

Paddy Considine will lead the cast as King Viserys I, who was "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal."

“House of the Dragon” is based on the author's companion book “Fire & Blood” and HBO ordered it straight-to-series.

“Game of Thrones” regular Miguel Sapochnik is set to direct the pilot and additional episodes and he will act as showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, who created the upcoming show with Martin.

However, another spin-off, which was set to take place thousands of years prior to the events of the original series, was dropped by HBO after the pilot episode was shot.