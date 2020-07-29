’Insecure’ cast and fans celebrate Emmy nominations

Popular HBO comedy-drama show “Insecure” has received eight Emmy nominations and the cast, along with the fans, couldn’t be happier. Airing the next day in Mzansi after the US air date, “Insecure” has became a pop culture phenomenon specifically for Black millennials. Through the first four seasons fans have been following Issa Dee (Issa Rae) as she navigates life as a millennial black woman, along with her friend circle and turbulent love life. Following the Emmy nominations being released on Tuesday, the cast, crew and fans of the show had nothing but great things to say about the show being recognised by the Television Academy. Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly Carter, took to her Twitter page and said: I know Molly stressed y’all THE heck OUT this season, but shout out to all of you for riding with @insecurehbo and for VOTING!! We IN HERE! And it’s even sweeter when the WHOLE SQUAD THRIVIN TOO! 👏🏾👏🏾 [email protected] on her Emmy nod, the entire show, AND @BlackLadySketch.“

Creator and star Issa Rae thanked the Television Academy on her Instagram page and that she’s throwing a “Rooting for everyone Black Parking Lot Party”.

Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence Walker, also shared his elation on Instagram and said: “Can’t believe I got to be a part of TWO Emmy nominated shows. This is CRAZY.

“To my first love @insecurehbo writers, cast and crew we made it. @issarae and @yvonneorji - y’all are royalty. Hold those crowns up 👑👑👑

“And to my second love @mrsam_fxonhulu can’t be more proud and honored to be a part of such an amazing cast and able to tell such an important and timely story.

“Let’s gooooooooooooo. #Emmys2020“

Fans of the show also shared their excitement on Twitter.

I’m really happy about Insecure’s Emmy nom bc frankly I think this is the first season that deserves it. — TMD. (@_TIAwanna) July 28, 2020

Yvonne Orji got her very first Emmy nomination for her foolishness as Molly in the recent season of Insecure. Villains stay winning. Congratulations to her 😂 — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) July 28, 2020

INSECURE. BEST COMEDY SERIES EMMY NOM. FINALLY. — bald n single ashley ray (@theashleyray) July 28, 2020

INSECURE GOT NOMINATED THIS MORNING FOR MULTIPLE EMMY'S, AND I AM SO HAPPY AND SO PROUD. @insecurehbo ❤️😭❣️ — Amy Aniobi (@janiobi) July 28, 2020