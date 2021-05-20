Issa Rae won't star in her own shows again

After five seasons of “Insecure”, Issa Rae won't star in another project that she's created.

The 36-year-old star has enjoyed her work on “Insecure” - which she created and also plays the lead character, Issa Dee - but she's found it has taken up "a lot" of her time and left her unable to do other things, so she's not planning to do something similar in the future once the HBO series ends after five seasons.

Asked if she'll star in one of her projects in future, she told Vanity Fair magazine: "Girl, no! I’m never doing this again.

Before you asked that question, I told myself I would never write and be in a show that I created again. It takes up a lot of your life, and I like to do a lot of things.

“I love doing this show. I’m so grateful to be able to do this show. But that’s just not really for me.”

Issa always knew she wanted “Insecure” to end after five seasons.

She said: “I pretty much go with my gut, and this is what my gut’s been telling me forever."

As part of her work for the final run of episodes, the actress has been rewatching the show from the beginning but admitted she can't be too "objective" in her viewing.

She said: “I’m finding myself putting season-one pressure back on the show again.

“All these memories come up, so I can’t watch it purely objectively. And then, of course, you look at performance stuff, you look at hair stuff, you look at appearance stuff. You’re just like, Okay, wow, I went on TV like that?”

And the star claimed she's been driving the writing team mad because of the observations she's drawn from old episodes.

She said: “We’d be working on story and I’d be like, ‘But I watched season three, episode two last night.…’ And they’re like, Ugh, what’s she got to say now? What are you about to change now? What are you about to bring up?”