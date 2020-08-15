Jade Catta-Preta serves up sarcasm as the new host of 'The Soup' on E!

Jade Catta-Preta cannot believe she’s getting paid to do what she normally does from her couch. Taking over from Joel McHale, the comedian and actress is the perfect fit for the show. If you’ve never watched “The Soup”, it covers various pop culture and television shows of the week but does so with plenty of sarcasm and razor-sharp commentary. The latest promo of the show hilariously captures Catta-Preta dressed up as various well-known TV characters. During a recent telephonic interview, the 36-year-old celebrity revealed: “Oh man, it was so fun. I love to play dress up. I grew up in São Paulo, Brazil, and, as a very little kid, it was one of my favourite things to do. It was the time when I felt most alive.

“So it was a dream come true to play all of these characters that I idolised already.

“The dresses were beautiful and were made from scratch.

“They gave me a lot of freedom improvising with each one. Now I own a lot of fancy weird dresses that I have nowhere to wear to.”

When it comes to timing and punchlines, she is a doyenne at it. Also, being funny comes naturally to her. And viewers can expect to see her in her element on the show.

She added: “We have all these researchers and all these writers.

“But, ultimately, the script has to feel like something I would say and it has to feel like something I would do on stage.

“I’ve been doing stand-up for a very long time so it is always important that I say something that I really believe in.

“As much as the actress that I am, it's hard to sell comedy that you don’t believe in.

“I’m really lucky that they’ve really let me put a lot of my own personality into it.”

“If I think something is funny, I will definitely have something to say about it, in the moment. It’s about feeling comfortable with the material. It’s something I like to do on my own in any way when I watch TV.

I can’t believe they are paying me for it,” Catta-Preta laughed.

She added: “It's saying the kind of things I would say from my couch but I just have to be wearing pants as I’m on TV.”

Jade Catta-Preta is the new host of “The Soup” on E!. Picture: Supplied

On her objective as the show’s new host, she shared: “I want it to be a feel-good curated fan place for people who love TV and also for people who don’t know anything about TV.

“I kind of wanted it to feel inclusive in a way that it’s never felt before because that’s reflective of how I feel about comedy in general.

“I don’t ever want people to feel offended or hurt by comedy.

“I want them to feel included, like they are a part of the joke. I think that’s the kind of mark I want to leave.

“I also want to also leave a mark about being a female, and someone who is open about their sexuality, and an immigrant.

”I want people from Brazil to watch and feel proud.”

With the world grinding to a halt with the arrival of Covid-19, she’s also had to make some adjustments.

She explained: “It's such a bizarre rhythm. After 12 years of doing stand-up, I hadn’t taken even a week off. Now it’s been an official four months that I haven’t done live stand-up comedy, you know.

“It’s something I did almost every night of my life.

“So I think there is a kind of pent up creativity that we are all trying to figure out how to use up.”

Catta-Preta added: “It’s difficult not being in the room with everyone and kind of getting to feel included in that way.”

But she is slowly adjusting to the new rhythm.

Interestingly, just before the chaos, she bagged a short role as Deborah on “American Housewife”.

She added: “I loved being a part of it. I feel very lucky when I get to do acting. The fact that I get to do so much acting is stupid awesome.”

As we wrapped up the chat, she encouraged viewers to tune in.

“What else are you guys doing? You know you are at home just watching TV; tune in and have some laughs,” she teased.

*“The Soup” airs on Mondays at 9pm on E! (DStv Channel 124).