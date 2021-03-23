Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in TV series

Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson in the upcoming limited series about the boxer’s life.

The 53-year-old actor has landed the lead role in the upcoming autobiographical series about Iron Mike, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Colin Preston has penned the script for the pilot and is currently in the process of writing the full series, which does not yet have a title.

Mike, 54, has been working on turning his life into a biopic for many years, and the project has been in development since 2014, when it was originally set to be a feature film.

In a statement, he said: “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time. With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment.