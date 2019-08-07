"Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Reuters

Jennifer Aniston "misses" working on "Friends" because going to work was "pure joy" for her.



The 50-year-old actress credits her breakthrough role as Rachel Green on the sitcom for giving her confidence and she's feeling "super nostalgic" for the time she spent on the show - which ran from 1994 to 2004 - with her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc because the work was "pure joy".





She said: "I started to find my confidence when I was on 'Friends', for sure.





"In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.





"I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, 'Aww.' "





Jennifer - who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux - thinks the 1990s were "simpler times" and she believes everyone felt "safer" back then.





She told InStyle magazine: "When I think back on the '90s, it makes me nostalgic -- period. They were simpler times.





"This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world.





"We weren't exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much s**t going on, we didn't necessarily have it in our faces 24/7. It was lighter. There was a lot more human connection."





These days, the "Cake" star feels much more confident in herself and her capabilities.



