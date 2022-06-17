Jennifer Hudson's talk show gets launch date

Jennifer Hudson's talk show will launch in September. The 40-year-old singer-and-actress' self-titled programme will launch on Fox in most of the US on September, 12, which is also the “Dreamgirls” star's birthday.

She tweeted: "I can't believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show!!! "Let's light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that's my birthday !!!(sic)" Watch video:

Hudson, who has son David Jr., 12, with former fiance David Otunga, is excited to ‘connect’ with new people and to let viewers see who she really is. She said in a statement: "I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but, as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living’. "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return." “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will be run by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent, the trio behind Ellen DeGeneres' recently-finished programme, while Hudson herself will produce alongside Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III. She said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

