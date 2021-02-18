Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and more among 2021 Golden Globes presenters

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the first batch of presenters for the 2021 Golden Globes. The annual awards ceremony is set to take place on February 28, as a bi-coastal broadcast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed the stars who will be taking on presenting duties. 'Joker' actor Joaquin and 'Judy' star Renee were honoured with Globes for Best Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the 2020 awards show for their respective titular roles as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the origin story of the Batman villain and Judy Garland in the biopic. Cynthia, meanwhile, was nominated for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in 'Harriet'. Joining the trio is Awkwafina, who won Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy as Billi Wang in 'The Farewell’, and 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' scribes Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

A tweet on the official Golden Globes Twitter page read: "We are thrilled to announce Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, @awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo as presenters at the #GoldenGlobes! Tune to

@nbc on Sunday, 2/28 at 8P ET/5 P PT (sic)"

More presenters will be announced in due course.

“The Crown” leads the list of TV nominees.

The hit Netflix series received six nominations in total, including Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Josh O'Connor), Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series (Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin) and Best Television Series.

Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter have also been nominated for the Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role award.

“The Crown" is facing competition from "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark" and "Ratched" for the Best Television Series gong.

Elsewhere, "Emily in Paris" - the comedy-drama series about an American marketing executive working in Paris - has been nominated in the Best Television Series and Best Performance By An Actress In Actress in a Television Series (Lily Collins) categories.

"Normal People" - the romantic drama series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones - received two nominations, including one for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television.

The hit show was nominated for the coveted accolade alongside "The Queen"s Gambit", "Small Axe", "The Undoing" and "Unorthodox".

In the film categories, three women were nominated for the Best Director gong for the first time ever.

Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloe Zhao received nods for "Promising Young Woman", "One Night in Miami" and "Nomadland" respectively.

"Mank", the biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, was handed six nominations.

The David Fincher-directed movie is up for Best Film, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Director for Fincher, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Score, and Best Screenplay.

Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen’s "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" landed three nods.

The mockumentary - which is a sequel to 2006"s "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" - is up for the Best Motion Picture, Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Maria Bakalova) and Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Baron Cohen) awards.

The list of nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson earlier this month.