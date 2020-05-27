John Krasinski explains why he sold 'Some Good News' to CBS

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"Some Good News" creator John Krasinski decided to sell his uplifting show to allow it to continue when his other projects start taking up his time again. The 40-year-old actor, writer and filmmaker started the positive news project during the coronavirus pandemic to give people a lift during such difficult times, and he recently decided to sell the show to CBS so it can continue once his other projects take over. Speaking to "The Office" co-star Rainn Wilson on his Instagram Live Soul Pancake series "Hey There, Human", he explained: "Well it's funny, it was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon like 'Jack Ryan' and all this other stuff. "But more than that, it was something that writing, directing, and producing with a couple of my friends was so much [that] I knew it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments." Krasinski - who has also written and directed the "A Quiet Place" movie franchise - insisted his two options were to either end the show or sell it.

He added: "I knew the two options were always gonna be that I leave it off with eight in my office -- which I would love to keep doing this show from my office forever, [but] it just wasn't sustainable.

"So I'd need a partner coming on. And it's funny, in the first episode I said, 'Why isn't there a news show dedicated entirely to good news?' and now we have one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying that they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle, which is insane."

Although the programme will be finding a new home, he has promised to return to the feel-good show in the future.

He said: "We have a lot of fun stuff planned and I can't wait to dig in.

"I'm gonna be part of it whenever I can, and I'm gonna host a couple, and bring on a different community of people."