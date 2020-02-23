Hollywood star John Krasinski has confessed he would "love" an "Office" reunion.
The 40-year-old actor starred as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, and has admitted he'd relish the opportunity to reprise the role, describing the show as the "most important experience" of his career.
John - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Emily Blunt - told Esquire magazine: "'The Office" was absolutely everything to me.
"I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure at the end of my career I'll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've ever had.
"In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it."