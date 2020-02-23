John Krasinski would 'love' an 'Office' reunion









John Krasinski attends the premiere of Amazon Prime's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" season two at Metrograph on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Hollywood star John Krasinski has confessed he would "love" an "Office" reunion. The 40-year-old actor starred as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, and has admitted he'd relish the opportunity to reprise the role, describing the show as the "most important experience" of his career. John - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Emily Blunt - told Esquire magazine: "'The Office" was absolutely everything to me. "I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure at the end of my career I'll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've ever had. "In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it."

Meanwhile, Emily recently admitted she was "gobsmacked" by the response to 'A Quiet Place'.

The 36-year-old actress - who starred opposite and was directed by her husband in the horror movie - was shocked by the popularity of the film and how much conversation it sparked.

She said: "I was gobsmacked.

"Not only by just how many people went to see it and then told their friends to see it, and then it had this meteoric life that was not expected by me...

"But also the very deep metaphorical themes that people pulled out of it, some of which were intended and some of which really weren't.

"They found it really involving and exciting."

John and Emily expected there to be a demand for a sequel - but they were initially resistant to being involved.

John admitted: "You know, I wrote the first one to be one thing.

"And then when it did well and [the studio] were like, 'We're going to do a sequel', I thought, 'Great. Go find someone else. It'll be great. Enjoy it.'"