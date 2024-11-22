Join James and Oliver Phelps in ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’

Next month, South African audiences will be treated to a delightful blend of nostalgia and culinary creativity with the launch of “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking”. Hosted by none other than James and Oliver Phelps, famously known as Fred and George Weasley, this new series combines the magic of the wizarding world with an exciting culinary competition.

Teams of pastry chefs and cake artists will create elaborate, edible show-pieces inspired by iconic moments from the “Harry Potter” films. The concept of the show is simple yet captivating. Professional bakers leverage their skills to craft spellbinding, edible creations, while the Phelps brothers engage with participants in a whirlwind of laughter, enthusiasm, and deliciousness. Independent Media Lifestyle recently caught up with the dynamic hosting duo, who shared insights about their unique experiences on the show and what viewers can expect.

Judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef with hosts James and Oliver Phelps. Picture: Anders Krusberg “When they asked us to take part, it felt exciting from the get-go,” revealed Oliver. "The idea of combining our love for food and the wizarding world was simply irresistible. We spoke with the guys about being involved with the project, probably around May, shortly before we started filming it. “The concept itself was so appealing to us, as we are both fans of foodie shows and also know a lot about the wizarding world. James and Oliver Phelps in ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’. Picture: Supplied “We were excited to be part of it and see these experts do what they do well and see it up close. The hardest part was restraining ourselves so we didn’t end up eating everything while they were making it.”

The brothers expressed how thrilling it was to observe expert bakers at work and the challenge they faced in resisting the urge to taste everything in sight. So, what’s it like interrupting contestants in the heat of the competition? “Honestly, I've got to be honest with you. It reminds me of when I was a kid when my mom or grandparents would have a big bake and you go interrupt them.

“Now you are aware that you've got about 14 camera man watching you do it but at the same time, it was awesome because what made the show cool is that all the bakers were so welcoming to us going over and speaking to them and were so good at explaining what they are doing, how they are doing it and what they are trying to make so it made our job a lot easier. “But at the same time there is that bit of awkwardness on whether you should talk to someone now or wait a second,” said James. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food Network Africa (@foodnetworksouthafrica) As co-hosts, the Phelps brothers bring their unique brotherly dynamic to the show. “We learned quickly how to angle ourselves just right for the best tastings,” joked Oliver. “We’ve done some presenting work before but not in this format. We wouldn't say it was easy but at the same time hard. And because we weren't judging we were neutral in the whole thing.

“And the main cool thing about doing this was sitting back and watching what the bakers were doing when we were off camera”, he said. A standout feature of the series is the attention to detail in the contestants’ creations. James recalled a memorable moment when a team crafted an intricate Golden Snitch. “That was like stepping back to our filming days. The resemblance to the props was astonishing!”

The show is not just about competition but also fosters camaraderie and joy, reflecting the warm spirit of the Harry Potter fandom. One of the most significant aspects of “Wizards of Baking” is the positivity infused into every element, as James explained, “There isn’t an ‘evil’ judge. The judges, Carla and Joseph, are incredibly supportive, and their insights added immense value to the competition.” With guest appearances from “Harry Potter” alumni like Warwick Davis and Bonnie Wright, fans can expect playful interactions and heartfelt moments.

Get ready for a magical culinary adventure as James and Oliver Phelps host 'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’. Picture: Picture: Warner Bros Discovery As the show gears up for its premiere, the brothers reflect on their connection with fans over the years. “Everywhere we go, we still encounter people recalling fond memories of the films,” Oliver noted. “The fandom remains vibrant, and they share their personal stories of watching the films with loved ones, making it a timeless experience.”