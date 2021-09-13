Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at MTV VMAs

By Jill Serjeant Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Justin Bieber won the top prizes at MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Sunday, in a ceremony packed with surprise appearances, live performances and thousands of masked fans.

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were also among the big winners at the first major awards shows in New York to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic Bieber, 27, returned to the VMA stage for the first time in six years and took home Moon Person statuettes for artist of the year and best pop for his single "Peaches." Justin Bieber accepts the award for Best Pop along with Daniel Caesar, Giveon, (back) for ''Peaches." Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni "Music is such an amazing outlet to be able to reach people and to be able to bring us all together," said Bieber, referring to the dark days of the pandemic.

Last year the VMAs took place in New York without a live audience and with most performances recorded in advance because of the pandemic. Lil Nas X, 22, a gay, black musician who had a breakout hit with "Old Town Road" two years ago, won video of the year for his gay rights anthem "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." .@LilNasX takes home the 🏆 for #VMA Video Of The Year! pic.twitter.com/Im2sGgNqZY — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 "Let's go gay agenda!" said the musician, accepting the award.

Alicia Keys sang "Empire State of Mind" outdoors against the backdrop of the New York City skyline, while Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, veteran New York rapper Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly were among those on stage. Sunday's ceremony also marked the 40th anniversary of the launch of MTV as a channel dedicated to playing music videos. Madonna, also celebrating her 40 years in the music business, opened the show in a surprise appearance. "They said we wouldn't last. But we're still here," Madonna said.

Jennifer Lopez and Cyndi Lauper sent fans wild with unexpected appearances, with Lauper weighing in on abortion rights saying that women want "control over our bodies." Rodrigo, 18, took home three awards, including best new artist and song of the year for "Drivers License" in the fan-voted awards, capping a break-out year. Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Driver's License." Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni "This is so insane. This has been the most magical year of my life," Rodrigo said, dedicating her win to "all the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor."

BTS was named group of the year and won best K-Pop for single "Butter", and sent thanks by video from South Korea. "Army, this is ALL possible thanks to you guys" 💜 Congrats again to @BTS_twt on winning Group of the Year tonight at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/YrshmTWi2x — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 Rock band Foo Fighters got the Global Icon Award recognizing their 25 years in the music industry. The 12 time Grammy-winning band performed a medley of hits with "Charlie R.I.P" scrawled on their drum kit in tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Following is a list of winners in key categories: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR Justin Bieber SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" BEST NEW ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo

GLOBAL ICON Foo Fighters BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" BEST POP Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"

GROUP OF THE YEAR BTS BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – "Franchise" BEST K-POP BTS – "Butter"