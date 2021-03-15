Kamala Harris receives Generation Change award at Kids’ Choice Awards

US Vice President Kamala Harris honoured young people at the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards over the weekend in the US. The award show is set to broadcast in South Africa on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) on March 15 at 5.30pm, with a repeat on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday, March 17 at 3.05pm. Harris received the Generation Change Award as part of the award show’s “Generation Change” presentation, which recognises kids’ strength and courage to create a better world for future generations. In a snippet of her acceptance speech on YouTube, Harris thanked the “young leaders” for being so incredible in all they do and will do. “From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up.

“You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbours, you've been role models in your community," she said as part of her speech.

Last year's recipient of the Generation Change Award was NBA star LeBron James who was selected for the philanthropic award for making positive changes in the world by giving back to his Akron, Ohio, hometown, as well as many other communities.

Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS Global Head of Inclusion and executive vice-president, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment said: “Vice president Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today’s kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today.

“Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we’re honoured to have the vice president further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges,” he said.

Hosted by actor, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” legend Kenan Thompson, the awards featured appearances from popular stars including: Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Addison Rae, Jimmy Fallon, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Kendrick, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson and Dani & Dannah Lane.

And a show-stopping performance from award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber.