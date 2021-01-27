Kelly Clarkson 'could take Ellen DeGeneres' time slot'

Kelly Clarkson's show could replace “Ellen” in the TV schedule. The 38-year-old star's eponymous show has been a huge hit with viewers since launching in September 2019, and it could soon replace “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in the TV schedule, amid declining viewer numbers. Ellen, 63, has just one year left on her lucrative contract and after her ratings fell by eight percent, TV bosses are considering a change, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” currently airs after “Ellen” but has recently matched its long-running rival in terms of viewer numbers. Ellen actually owns the rights to her show, meaning she can't be replaced without creating a fresh format with a new host.

Producers at Telepictures are determined to retain the time slot, regardless of whether Ellen extends her stay or not.

A source said: "Kelly would likely get Ellen’s time slots, but Telepictures will fight to keep them."

Kelly previously admitted she wants to bring people together through her show.

The pop star - who rose to fame on 'American Idol' in 2002 - thinks it's important to unite people from different backgrounds and with different outlooks.

She explained: "There's a lot of negativity happening, a lot of division happening, and one of my big things - even on tour - is to bring people together. My audience is filled with random people that would probably never be in the same place."

Kelly also admitted to being inspired by the likes of Ellen, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” hitmaker said: "The thing I’ve learned from people like Jimmy, Seth and Ellen is don’t plan too much because life takes hold of the show and things start happening."