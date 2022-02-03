Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walk off 'Masked Singer' stage after Rudy Giuliani is unmasked

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong reportedly walked off stage in protest when a controversial figure was unmasked on “The Masked Singer”. The two judges were unimpressed when Donald Trump's lawyer was revealed as one of the disguised singers on the upcoming season 7 of the Fox series, and made no hesitation in letting their feelings known.

According to Deadline - who didn't reveal what costume the 77-year-old former Mayor of New York wore or what he sang - Ken and Robin immediately left the stage when Rudy was unmasked, but fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed and chatted with the ousted contestant. The pair eventually returned to resume filming, though it is unclear how long they were off stage.

A spokesperson for the show - which is due to return to TV next month - had no comment. Giuliani has been involved in a number of controversies in recent years, and in 2021, federal agents raided his home and office during an investigation into his work in Ukraine. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giulian. Picture: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz His lawyer said afterwards: "Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical."