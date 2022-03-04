They will be joined by Yuh-Jung Youn and Rosie Perez - along with other soon-to-be-announced presenters - at the Hollywood’s most prestigious awards night on 27 March that celebrates the “best in filmmaking”.

Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga and Chris Rock will present at the 94th Academy Awards on 27 March.

Will Packer, a producer of the broadcaster told Deadline: “Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe.

That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Jane Campion’s Netflix western “The Power of the Dog” and the Denis Villeneuve remake of the sci-fi classic “Dune” lead the evening with 10 nominations each, which were announced last month.