Kevin Pietersen calls Piers Morgan a 'legend' after dramatic ‘Good Morning Britain’ exit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Television personality Sharon Osbourne and cricketer Kevin Pieterson are among the celebrities who are singing Piers Morgan’s praises following his row with co-host Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. Piers was dubbed a legend following his dramatic exit from the “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday. This was after he received strong criticism from Alex Beresford, who accused him of having a personal vendetta against Meghan, he walked off-air during the broadcast. The pair were discussing the topic of racism that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed during the explosive interview with Oprah. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be” among the royal family.

'I've been in situations where I haven’t called out racism based on how it’s been treated in the past.’



‘We have to get comfortable talking about the uncomfortable.’@piersmorgan and @alexberesfordTV have a frank discussion over Harry and Meghan’s accusations of racism. pic.twitter.com/p2Y86A7peb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

The fellow presenter came out guns-blazing defending the former “Suits” actress.

“... I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

“She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," Alex argued.

Soon after that Piers stormed off muttering: "OK, I'm done with this. Sorry, no ... sorry, can't do this ..."

So @alexberesfordTV defends Meghan on @gmb and criticises @piersmorgan for what he’d said about Meghan’s mental health.

Piers walks off the set.

Surely Piers knows if you give it, you gotta be able to take it?pic.twitter.com/gmoNjMxiQy — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 9, 2021

It was later confirmed that he quit the show with immediate effect.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ’Good Morning Britain’.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” read the statement.

However, Piers took to social media on Wednesday to point out that he stands by his comments that Meghan was not telling the truth about some of the allegations she made during the interview with Oprah.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

In response to Piers’ tweet, Australian cricketer Shane Warne commented and said: “You’re a bloody legend & yes I know a friend too. But you create debate & discussion-which is a good thing.

“I don’t always agree with you on some topics, but you’re a straight talker & to many people are scared to talk straight. Keep holding people accountable.”

You’re a bloody legend @piersmorgan & yes I know a friend too. But you create debate & discussion-which is a good thing. I don’t always agree with u on some topics, but you’re a straight talker & to many people are scared to talk straight. Keep holding people accountable 👍 https://t.co/LTz0fJOKRo — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 10, 2021

Echoing Warne’s sentiments was fellow cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who tweeted: “I know @piersmorgan away from TV and Twitter. He’s a f*****g legend, who is loyal, funny, caring and so much fun to be around!” Hope you’re ok, buddy!"

I know @piersmorgan away from TV and twitter. He’s a f*****g legend, who is loyal, funny, caring and so much fun to be around!



Hope you’re ok, buddy! #TeamPiers ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 9, 2021

“@piersmorganI am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” added TV personality, Sharon Osbourne.