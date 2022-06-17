Kit Harington attached to ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off sequel

Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a “Game of Thrones” (GoT) sequel. HBO are reportedly in the early stages of developing a new spin-off show to the fantasy drama series, with the 35-year-old actor attached to return to his beloved character, the “Hollywood Reporter” has revealed.

Story continues below Advertisement

The network have explored multiple spin-off series since “GoT” ended in 2019, with “House of the Dragon” set to premiere in August, but this is the first one set after the events of the main series, which was based on George R.R Martin’s fantasy novels. And so it could potentially see the return of other surviving fan favourites, including Sansa and Arya Stark (Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). Watch video:

“GoT” ended when Jon – having discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen and he was the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen – was exiled from Westeros and travelled North of the Wall, with the Wildlings, to start a new life. Harington, who met his wife Rose Leslie on the set of the show, previously admitted that taking a year off work when “GoT” ended was the best thing he could have done because he was experiencing “mental health difficulties”. He said: “I went through some mental health difficulties after ‘Thrones’ — and during the end of ‘Thrones,’ to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years.

Story continues below Advertisement