Kit Harington expects 'Game of Thrones' prequel will be 'hard' watch

Kit Harington thinks it will be "hard" to watch the “Game of Thrones” prequel because he still feels so attached to the fantasy world. The 34-year-old actor became a household name playing Jon Snow in the HBO drama series and he still feels a huge "emotional connection" to the fantasy world, so he admitted he is expecting it to be emotional when he tunes in to watch “House of the Dragon” when it hits screens next year.

Asked how he's feeling about watching the prequel, he said: "Do you know what, probably quite a lot of emotions. I’m looking forward to it. It’s my good friend Miguel [Sapochnik] who’s show-running it, I’ve got a friend Matt [Smith] in it, so I’m looking forward to it but it’s gonna be hard. "I’ve got a huge emotional connection to that piece, to that story, to that world." Kit can next be seen in “Eternals”, in which he has reunited with his “Game of Thrones” on-screen brother, Richard Madden, and he joked his pal was stunned to see him the first time he walked on set.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, he said: "Yeah he can’t get rid of me. He couldn’t believe it when I turned up on set. He was like ‘What the hell are you doing here?' " Meanwhile, Kit - who spent time in rehab after “Game of Thrones” ended - welcomed a son with wife Rose Leslie in February and recently admitted he has never been happier. He said: "I have a child and my relationship is brilliant… I'm a very, very happy, content, sober man."