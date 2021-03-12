Kris Jenner tears up over 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ending

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kris Jenner has said deciding to end her family's E! reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, has been “incredibly challenging and incredibly hard”. The E! reality show will begin airing its 20th and final season later this month and in a preview clip, family matriarch Kris was seen breaking down in tears over whether now is the “right moment” to bid farewell to the series. In the clip, Kris was chatting to her best friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick after her boyfriend Corey Gamble told them Kris was feeling “down”. And Kris then told her pals: "Just because it's hard, it's hard to think about the end. It is complicated and there's all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody? “And when's the right moment?' It's been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard."

The 62-year-old momager admitted she even sees the show’s crew as extended members of her family, as many of them have been with the Kardashian/Jenner clan throughout all their highs and lows.

She added: "And everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one.

“Every single thing we've ever done we've done together, whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce.

“Everything has been so public. It's part of our life. Like, this is our life.

"Telling the crew was the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life. We love each other so much ... You don't appreciate what's right in front of you all the time and I appreciate you guys just for the record."

Although Kris is sad to see the show come to an end after 14 years, she also acknowledged now is the right time to “take a minute” and move on from filming.

She said: "It's about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where take a minute and stop ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. But it's been the most amazing chapter of my life."

The final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premieres on March 18.