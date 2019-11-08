Hollywood star Kristen Bell will be back as a narrator in the upcoming "Gossip Girl" reboot, and she looks forward to returning to the world of the teen drama.
The hit and subversive drama "Gossip Girl" is getting new life with a revival series on HBO Max. Bell will again take on the role of the narrator, which she did throughout the run of the original series.
While Bell only appeared on screen one time, playing herself in the series finale, the actress served as the voice of the anonymous author of the "Gossip Girl" website that served as the centre of the show's premise.