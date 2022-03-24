Lerai announced as first African host for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Lerai Rakoditse, who has been hosting NickMusic on Nickelodeon since 2021, has been announced as the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The 19 year old also made headlines when she was the first African to present on the channel last year.

Story continues below Advertisment

The world's biggest and slimiest award show, which honours the finest in television, movies, music, and sports is set to take place on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) on April 13 at 2.30pm. Lerai will be serving as the show's host locally, stepping up as the companion to take Africa through the awards show and injecting some extra local flavour along the way.

Rakoditse said the news of her appointment was a wonderful way to begin the year. “I'm delighted that my efforts have been recognised not only locally and across the continent, but have given me the opportunity to play a part in the global phenomenon that is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I am not taking it lightly. I'm grateful for the constant support I get from the team at Paramount, and the love from all the Nick cheering fans," said the bubbly influencer.

Story continues below Advertisment

Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager for Paramount in Africa, said that the company will continue to support Rakoditse’s growth. "We will continue to support her in her growth and be a partner in driving her talent to new heights in her career," said Twala. While Georginah Machiridza, executive head of Content Strategy and 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice, said it was incredible to see young African talent grow and represent the continent globally.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Lerai being selected to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, is testament that our talent is on-par with the rest of the world,” she said. The awards show will feature an exciting line-up of unforgettable performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the biggest stars. Rakoditse announced the nominees in the categories “Favourite African Kidfluencer” and ”Favourite African Star“.

Story continues below Advertisment