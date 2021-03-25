Lifetime movie 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' gets greenlight

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s exit from the British royal palace will be documented in a third film by TV network, Lifetime.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” comes after the couple’s explosive tell-all interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, which was aired around the world recently and garnered more than 17.1 million views.

According to Lifetime the film will reveal what really happened inside the palace that led the former royals to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie in California.

As discussed with Oprah in the interview, the movie will purportedly show Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, the couple’s disappointment at the royal family for not defending them in the media and Harry’s fears that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son.

Viewers will also apparently be privy to the family feuds between William and Harry and their father Charles, as well as the daughter-in-laws, Kate and Meghan, that ultimately led to their decision to leave the royal life behind.