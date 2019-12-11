Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie join 'E! News' in 2020









Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie are the new hosts joining E! Entertainment in January 2020. Picture: Supplied Come the new year, E! Entertainment will welcome two new hosts. The channel recently announced that Lilliana Vazquez, an Emmy award-winning TV host and personality, and Scott Tweedie, an Australian TV and entertainment reporter, will be hosting "E! News" and "Pop of the Morning" as of January 7, 2020. Fans of the show will be treated to Vazquez and Tweedie bringing them the biggest pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories in a fun, lighthearted and engaging way. The conversation continues on "Pop of the Morning" with an unfiltered, more in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked about news stories of the day. “After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We’re excited to introduce you to that team,” said Tammy Filler, Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief, E! News. Adding that Vazquez and Tweedie are well-respected, seasoned hosts, who have fun, relatable TV personalities with undeniable chemistry.

"They are the perfect pair to join the news team as we continue to build our presence in New York," said Filler.

Vazquez is a multi-faceted Emmy award-winning host, TV personality, style expert and active contributor on "TODAY", "E! News", "Wendy Williams", "The Talk" and "Rachael Ray Show". She's appeared on "Access Hollywood" and "Access Daily" as a correspondent, sitting down with the biggest names in entertainment and appearing on Hollywood’s most watched red-carpet events including the Oscars, Golden Globes and Met Gala.

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Tweedie is a TV host and reporter whose credits include "Dancing With The Stars Australia", his own spin-off for the global smash-hit show, "I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here", Network 10’s morning show "Studio 10", and host of the country’s most watched weekly music program, "The Loop". Scott began his career as host of the successful global TV show, "Prank Patrol". which aired globally on BBC and ABC. Most recently, Scott worked as the entertainment and fashion reporter for Australia’s highest-rated broadcast events and one of the richest racing events in the world, The Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Catch Lilliana Vazqueza and Scott Tweedie on "E! News" at 10:20am and Pop of the Morning at 10:50am, Tuesdays to Saturdays, from January 7, 2020.