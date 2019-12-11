Come the new year, E! Entertainment will welcome two new hosts.
The channel recently announced that Lilliana Vazquez, an Emmy award-winning TV host and personality, and Scott Tweedie, an Australian TV and entertainment reporter, will be hosting "E! News" and "Pop of the Morning" as of January 7, 2020.
Fans of the show will be treated to Vazquez and Tweedie bringing them the biggest pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories in a fun, lighthearted and engaging way. The conversation continues on "Pop of the Morning" with an unfiltered, more in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked about news stories of the day.
“After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We’re excited to introduce you to that team,” said Tammy Filler, Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief, E! News.
Adding that Vazquez and Tweedie are well-respected, seasoned hosts, who have fun, relatable TV personalities with undeniable chemistry.