'M-Net Binge - The Home of HBO' bringing binge-worthy entertainment during lockdown

Let's be honest, this 21-day lockdown is going to test people, couples, roommates and families. Binge-watching is one way to keep out of each other's hair. That's where M-Net Binge - The Home of HBO will prove helpful. This pop-up channel will be available to DStv Premium and Compact Plus subscribers. While you stay home and stay safe, this is how to plan your schedule. From Monday to Friday, there will be regular slots of several series.On Saturday, viewers can enjoy some gripping documentaries until 9pm. On Sunday, you can enjoy all the popular offerings on the streaming platform, Showmax.

A scene from the fantasy drama, "His Dark Materials". Picture: HBO

His "His Dark Materials", airing on Sunday at 7pm, is a fantasy drama based on the cult novel series by Philip Pullman. The show flits between a multi-world reality, in a realm where humans have animal companions called daemons. Switching to the corporate space, 'Succession" comes highly-recommended, with double bills from 8pm on Sundays. Let's say it peels back the power struggles within a powerful family in the media space. And lines are drawn between the sexes, too.

"Banshee", "The Leftovers", "Sex and the City", "Deadwood" and "Girls" are also on the bill.

The stellar cast of the gripping drama, "Succession" Picture: Supplied

Below is a quick fan-guide of my five favourites:

The Newsroom:

This is one of my all-time favourite shows. While character-driven, it also takes viewers into the inner-sanctum of the newsroom.

Taking them through the fast-paced environment of chasing news stories. The brainchild of Aaron Sorkin (creator of "The West Wing"), this gripping political drama has a wonderful cast of Jeff Daniels, who won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Jane Fonda, who bagged the honours for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Emily Mortimer, Olivia Munn, Dev Patel, John Gallagher Jr., Sam Waterston and Thomas Sadoski. Airs at 7pm, weekdays. Catch the repeats at 6pm the following day.

Band of Brothers:

This 2001 was created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and is based on historian Stephen E Ambrose's non-fiction bestselling book. The series is a dramatised account of East Company, who were part of the 2nd Battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment assigned to the US army's 101st Airborne Division. Airs at 8pm, weekdays.

Game of Thrones:

To all those people who kept staying they've never watched a single episode.

Well, now is the time to find out what the hype was all about. Seriously, please watch it. In that way, you can share more informed opinions on the series. Find your favourite characters or not in this fantasy drama.

Let's be honest, it's a welcome distraction from the harsh reality of covid-19. The story arcs and ensemble cast will give viewers plenty to chew on for 72 episodes. Kindly, it carries an age restriction due to the nudity and violence.There will be double-bill airings at 9pm from Monday to Thursday.

Six Feet Under: Gosh, talk about a throwback. This is a fabulous one. It stars Michael C Hall (before "Dexter" fame), Peter Krause, who went on to do "Dirty Sexy Money", "The Catch", "9-1-1") and Rachel Griffiths, who became a hit in the family drama series, "Brothers & Sisters".

This critically-acclaimed series, which ran for five seasons, follows the lives of The Fisher Clan following the death of the patriarch in the family, who was the funeral director of Fisher & Sons.

Viewers loved the show as it explored the interpersonal relationships of the family members, who are all dealing with their own personal issues including homosexuality, infidelity, bipolar disorder among other struggles. Ultimately, it looks at the meaning of life. Airs at 11pm, weekdays.

Riz Ahmed as Nasir "Naz" Khan in a scene from the crime drama, "The Night of". Picture: HBO

The Night of:

A compelling psychological crime drama with Riz Ahmed delivering a compelling performance as Nasir "Naz" Khan, a Pakistani-American college student, who finds himself framed for the murder of a girl from New York City's Upper West Side.

The evidence against him is most damning and he relies heavily on John Stone, played by John Turturro, to help clear his name. Airs on Saturday at 11pm.

M-Net Binge – The Home of HBO is on DStv channel 114 and DStv Catch Up.