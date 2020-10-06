Master KG scores nomination at the 2020 MTV EMAs

MTV announced nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards with Africa’s biggest acts from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo securing nominations.

After a whirlwind year, “Jerusalema” hitmaker and South African superstar Master KG is finally getting global recognition alongside “Scorpion Kings” Kabza de Small and Maphorisa who have all been nominated in the Best African Act category.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy, who recently released his landmark album “Twice as Tall”, and rising Afrobeats star Rema is also nominated in the category. Rounding up the list of African nominees is Uganda’s songstress Sheebah and Gaz Mawete from the DRC.

Globally Lady Gaga is in the lead with seven nods, including “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and “Best Video” for her duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” which also secured a position in the “Best Song” and “Best Collaboration” categories.

BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, within categories including “Biggest Fans” and “Best Pop.”