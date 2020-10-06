Master KG scores nomination at the 2020 MTV EMAs
MTV announced nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards with Africa’s biggest acts from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo securing nominations.
After a whirlwind year, “Jerusalema” hitmaker and South African superstar Master KG is finally getting global recognition alongside “Scorpion Kings” Kabza de Small and Maphorisa who have all been nominated in the Best African Act category.
Nigeria’s Burna Boy, who recently released his landmark album “Twice as Tall”, and rising Afrobeats star Rema is also nominated in the category. Rounding up the list of African nominees is Uganda’s songstress Sheebah and Gaz Mawete from the DRC.
Globally Lady Gaga is in the lead with seven nods, including “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and “Best Video” for her duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” which also secured a position in the “Best Song” and “Best Collaboration” categories.
BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, within categories including “Biggest Fans” and “Best Pop.”
Global star Burna Boy commenting on his nomination said, “A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music.“
Master KG who took the world by storm with his hit, Jerusalema, said, "Thank you so much MTV for this nomination in the Best African Act category at the EMAs. I' 'm so excited right now. This is a life-changing moment for me."
The 2020 MTV EMAs will premiere exclusively on MTV (DStv Channel 130) & MTV Base (DStv channel 322) at 8pm WAT/9pm CAT on November 8th.