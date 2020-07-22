Matt Bomer is magnificently dark in season three of ’The Sinner’

“The Sinner” is one of the best TV shows on the small screen. The anthology crime thriller unfailingly bags some of the biggest names in the industry. Jessica Biel helmed the first season, which was based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same title. The performances of Carrie Coon, along with child star Elisha Henig, ensured a captivated audience in season two. Because the storylines are so distinct in each season, it doesn’t matter if you have been following the series. I would recommend that you watch them all, though. Each season is laden with red herrings. Nothing is as it seems. That’s where detective Harry Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman) comes into play. He’s old-school, patient and observant. He doesn’t rely on just the evidence. He delves deeper into the case, which often stirs a hornet’s nest.

Season three is no different.

With Harry’s marriage over, he’s opted for a cottage in the woods, where the signal plays hide and seek. Despite his daughter, who arrives with her son for a short visit, expressing concern over his decision to lead such an isolated existence, he loves the solitude.

Back at the office, Harry ignores all suggestion of retirement. He feels he has a lot more to offer and isn’t ready to hang up the badge.

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to this season’s anchor - Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer), a high school teacher. He appears easygoing, especially around his female students, many of whom have a major crush on him.

At home, Jamie prepares the barbeque for a nice supper with Leela, his heavily-pregnant African-American wife.

The situation becomes strained by the unexpected arrival of his college friend, Nick Haas (Chris Messina). Dinner is turned into an awkward affair. It’s evident Jamie is uneasy having Nick there. And Nick takes great pleasure in taunting him.

The night ends with Jamie making a 9-1-1 call as Nick’s lifeless body, having crashed through the windscreen at impact, lies half sprawled across the bonnet. Aside from a few scratches, Jamie appears to be fine.

Harry is called to the scene of the crime. In trying to piece together the events of that fateful night, he becomes curious as to why the two friends were on that particular desolate road and what their connection is to the only resident for miles - artist Sonya Barzel (Jessica Hecht).

Jamie’s account doesn’t sit well with Harry.

Harry’s crime-solving methods may be unconventional but he gets results. However, Jamie’s web of lies steers the detective down a dangerous path.

With such ingeniously-penned flawed characters, the director reels the viewer in with a bombshell development in each episode. He offsets the suspense with romance and psychological manipulation.

Similar to the previous seasons, “The Sinner” 3 is a brilliant mindf**k. The narrative snakes along a twisted path, where Jamie’s past sees him unravelling fast, along with his marriage. It’s dark, gritty and compelling.

*“The Sinner” season 3 starts on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Wednesday, July 22, at 10pm.