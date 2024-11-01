Megan Thee Stallion's journey to fame revealed in new documentary ‘In Her Words’

Megan Thee Stallion unveils her untold journey in the newly released documentary “In Her Words,” which premiered on Prime Video on Thursday. The Grammy-winning rapper, known for her fearless persona, dives deep into the personal and professional battles she’s faced on her path to fame, offering fans an intimate look beyond the stage.

The film captures Megan’s raw and unfiltered journey, showing the struggles she faced in both her personal life and career. Born Megan Pete, the rapper opens up about grief, pressure, and the complexities of fame, giving fans an unprecedented look at her life beyond her music. Directed by Nneka Onuorah, who won a 2022 Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program for her work on Lizzo's “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, the documentary reflects the perspectives of Megan and those closest to her.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, Megan shared her decision to take control of her narrative, saying, “So through that whole period of my life, I was going through some crazy stuff. And I feel like a lot of people dehumanise me. People talk about celebrities like they aren't people. “So when I got the opportunity to have a documentary… I was like, I have to get some reins on this. Like, I have to show people how I feel, my perspective. I want people to know me, Megan Pete, not just as Megan Thee Stallion.” https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMhQVkUF6/ https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMhQVkUF6/ The documentary comes after Megan's “Hot Girl Summer” tour and her recent album “Megan: Act II”, adding another layer to her eventful year.

Aside from the documentary release, Megan celebrated Halloween with impressive costumes that took social media by storm. Dressed as Starfire, a character from the animated series ‘Teen Titans“, she brought “fire” with the daring look, drawing praise from fans across platforms. Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as Starfire for Halloween. Picture: Instagram / Megan In a second costume inspired by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, an anime series, Megan wore a black crop top paired with a pink-and-black skirt, styling her look to resemble the anime’s aesthetic.