Mel B announced as host of 'The Fashion Hero'

Mel B has been officially announced as the host of “The Fashion Hero” second season with filming starting in March 2021 at Sun City. The 10-episode, 60-minute series will be produced by BBC Studios and Rapid Blue. The first season of “The Fashion Hero” aired in over 160 countries, had over a million fans on Facebook and received 30 million visits to the website. “The Fashion Hero” is a completely new kind of reality series challenging the fashion industry’s standard image of beauty. From 160K registered applicants, 33 finalists will represent a diverse celebration of ethnicities, genders, shapes and sizes and will be selected to compete for the chance to be crowned “The Fashion Hero”.

Competing in various challenges, each one designed to test the contestant’s self-belief, clarity and strength of character while remaining true to themselves, the finalists will be evaluated on their inner beauty, ambition and courage.

Representatives from four international brands will be appointed as show judges/mentors and ultimately, will each select a winner to become part of one of their international marketing campaigns.

One overall winner will become the face and ambassador of “The Fashion Hero”.

Mel B said this is her dream job and everything she believes in.

“Finally a show has come along that stands for everything I believe in! ’The Fashion Hero’ is my dream job because it’s not so much a television show but a movement.

“When I joined the Spice Girls there weren’t many singers in British girl bands who looked like me.

“I was different, we were all different and that was something we wanted to celebrate.

“I have never fitted into any conventional mould and I wouldn’t ever want to.

“The whole world needs to learn that there is not one thing that makes someone beautiful, there are hundreds of things that makes someone special, beautiful and extraordinary and very few of them are skin deep.

“I can’t wait to be part of this show and part of everyone’s journey on the show. Get ready to fasten your seatbelts. This is going to be incredible,” said Mel B.